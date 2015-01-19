US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the world's largest refinery complex in western Gujarat state, falls 1.1 pct
** Dec-Qtr consolidated operational profit falls 11.5 pct QoQ, according to Reuters Calculations
** Higher-than-expected other income and lower depreciation help reported net profit, investors say
** About 60 pct drop in crude oil prices since June leads to inventory losses and tepid interest from buyers, Reliance says (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)