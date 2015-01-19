** Reliance Industries Ltd, which operates the world's largest refinery complex in western Gujarat state, falls 1.1 pct

** Dec-Qtr consolidated operational profit falls 11.5 pct QoQ, according to Reuters Calculations

** Higher-than-expected other income and lower depreciation help reported net profit, investors say

** About 60 pct drop in crude oil prices since June leads to inventory losses and tepid interest from buyers, Reliance says