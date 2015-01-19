BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Hindustan Petroleum Corp falls 1.4 pct, Indian Oil Corp declines 1 pct and Bharat Petroleum Corp is down 0.5 pct
** India raises factory gate duties on petrol, diesel - TV channels
** Increase in excise caps profits that retailers make
** Also, more hikes in excise duty not ruled out in coming weeks, news channel CNBC TV 18 reports, citing sources
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain