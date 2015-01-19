** Hindustan Petroleum Corp falls 1.4 pct, Indian Oil Corp declines 1 pct and Bharat Petroleum Corp is down 0.5 pct

** India raises factory gate duties on petrol, diesel - TV channels

** Increase in excise caps profits that retailers make

** Also, more hikes in excise duty not ruled out in coming weeks, news channel CNBC TV 18 reports, citing sources (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)