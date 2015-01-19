US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
** RBI official cautions against foreign "investment tourists" in debt markets, highlighting concerns about short-term flows
** Comments from G. Padmanabhan, executive director at the RBI, come amid expectations India will allow Euroclear settlements for govt debt only for long-term investors
** He adds that RBI will increase foreign investment limits in govt debt in "calibrated and gradual manner"
** "The financial stability implication of 'investment tourists' exiting at a whiff of trouble has always to be kept in mind as we progress along the path of liberalization," says Padmanabhan in a speech uploaded by the RBI
** He was speaking to the Primary Dealers Association of India on Saturday at their annual meeting
** Proposals for allowing international settlement of govt bonds could increase attractiveness with foreign investors but also lead to creation of "NDF-like market overseas", Padmanabhan said
** Gross market supply of debt will remain elevated "in the foreseeable future" as the govt will continue to run deficits despite fiscal consolidation plans, he said
** For the full speech see: bit.ly/1DT6NRs
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)