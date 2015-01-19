(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
** RBI official cautions against foreign "investment
tourists" in debt markets, highlighting concerns about
short-term flows
** Comments from G. Padmanabhan, executive director at the
RBI, come amid expectations India will allow Euroclear
settlements for govt debt only for long-term investors
** He adds that RBI will increase foreign investment limits
in govt debt in "calibrated and gradual manner"
** "The financial stability implication of 'investment
tourists' exiting at a whiff of trouble has always to be kept in
mind as we progress along the path of liberalization," says
Padmanabhan in a speech uploaded by the RBI
** He was speaking to the Primary Dealers Association of
India on Saturday at their annual meeting
** Proposals for allowing international settlement of govt
bonds could increase attractiveness with foreign investors but
also lead to creation of "NDF-like market overseas", Padmanabhan
said
** Gross market supply of debt will remain elevated "in the
foreseeable future" as the govt will continue to run deficits
despite fiscal consolidation plans, he said
** For the full speech see: bit.ly/1DT6NRs