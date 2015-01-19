(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

** RBI official cautions against foreign "investment tourists" in debt markets, highlighting concerns about short-term flows

** Comments from G. Padmanabhan, executive director at the RBI, come amid expectations India will allow Euroclear settlements for govt debt only for long-term investors

** He adds that RBI will increase foreign investment limits in govt debt in "calibrated and gradual manner"

** "The financial stability implication of 'investment tourists' exiting at a whiff of trouble has always to be kept in mind as we progress along the path of liberalization," says Padmanabhan in a speech uploaded by the RBI

** He was speaking to the Primary Dealers Association of India on Saturday at their annual meeting

** Proposals for allowing international settlement of govt bonds could increase attractiveness with foreign investors but also lead to creation of "NDF-like market overseas", Padmanabhan said

** Gross market supply of debt will remain elevated "in the foreseeable future" as the govt will continue to run deficits despite fiscal consolidation plans, he said

** For the full speech see: bit.ly/1DT6NRs