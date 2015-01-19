** Delivery company UK Mail Group Plc's shares rise
as much as 10.4 pct and are poised for their biggest single-day
percentage gain in over a year
** Arden Partners Ltd analyst Ben Thefaut and trader at
Winterflood Securities attribute UK Mail's gains to popular
Telegraph investor column Questor published on Saturday, Jan. 17
** Link: bit.ly/1AAeHZC
** "The shares are trading on 15 times forecast earnings and
we upgrade to a buy," says John Ficenec, Questor Editor
** Column draws to attention record volumes of parcels
delivered by UK Mail during the key Christmas period and boost
from the demise of rival City Link
