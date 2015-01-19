** Delivery company UK Mail Group Plc's shares rise as much as 10.4 pct and are poised for their biggest single-day percentage gain in over a year

** Arden Partners Ltd analyst Ben Thefaut and trader at Winterflood Securities attribute UK Mail's gains to popular Telegraph investor column Questor published on Saturday, Jan. 17

** "The shares are trading on 15 times forecast earnings and we upgrade to a buy," says John Ficenec, Questor Editor

** Column draws to attention record volumes of parcels delivered by UK Mail during the key Christmas period and boost from the demise of rival City Link