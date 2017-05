** Hindustan Unilever falls as much as 5.8 pct

** Heads towards biggest daily fall since July 2009

** Deutsche Bank says net profit of 12.5 bln rupees includes exceptional profit of 4 bln rupees

** Dec-quarter volumes grew by 3 pct vs Citigroup's expectations of 5-6 pct

