Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 26,2022
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.399
Reoffer yield 0.337 pct
Spread Minus 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 24.8 bps
Over the January 2022,DBR
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CACIB, CMZB (B&D/DM) & DZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000CZ40KG0
