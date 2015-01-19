Jan 19 India cbank says revises guidelines on bank base rates India cbank says to allow banks to review base rate methodology after 3 years from date of finalization India cbank says banks should have a board approved policy delineating the components of spread charged to a customer India cbank: spread charged to existing borrower should not be increased except on account of deterioration in customers' credit risk profile India cbank says banks are required to review the base rate at least once in a quarter (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)