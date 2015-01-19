Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 15,2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 107.469
Spread Minus 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 18.1bps
Over the September 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) are BBVA, BNPP & BofA Merrill Lynch
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Luxembourg
Notes The issue size will total 2.2 billion euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0918749622
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)