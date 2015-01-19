Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Depfa Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2019
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 101.1180
Reoffer price 101.1180
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Nord Bank & LB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A12UAR2
