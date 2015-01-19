Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2019

Coupon Zero pct

Issue price 99.959

Reoffer price 99.959

Yield 0.01 pct

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse & GS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12T523

