BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's Hindustan Zinc gains 2 pct after earnings beat estimates - dealers
** December-quarter net profit up 38.2 pct at 23.79 billion rupees ($385.1 million)
** Mined metal production rises 14 pct Q-o-Q to seven-quarter high - Deutsche Bank
** Company trades at EV/EBITDA of 4.2 times vs 5.96 times of rivals - Thomson Reuters Eikon data ($1 = 61.7750 Indian rupees) (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday