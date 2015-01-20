** Indian road developers IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
gains 1.5 pct, while Sadbhav Engineering is
up 1 pct
** Credit Suisse starts coverage of both companies with
"outperform" ratings
** The investment bank has a target of 315 rupees on IRB and
320 rupees on Sadbhav
** Credit Suisse expects a pick up in the road sector with
government's focus on cash contracts, easier norms and premium
restructuring
** Adds stocks have multiple catalysts including a pickup in
traffic growth, lower interest rates and ordering activity
