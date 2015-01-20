** Indian road developers IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gains 1.5 pct, while Sadbhav Engineering is up 1 pct

** Credit Suisse starts coverage of both companies with "outperform" ratings

** The investment bank has a target of 315 rupees on IRB and 320 rupees on Sadbhav

** Credit Suisse expects a pick up in the road sector with government's focus on cash contracts, easier norms and premium restructuring

** Adds stocks have multiple catalysts including a pickup in traffic growth, lower interest rates and ordering activity