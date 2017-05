** Dish TV India gains 2 pct, while Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd is up 0.7 pct

** Morgan Stanley upgrades Dish to "overweight" from "underweight" and raises target to 82 rupees from 49

** Upgrades Hathway to "overweight" from "equalweight" and raises target to 91 rupees from 59

** Says push from broadcasters to improve their subscription share to aid realisations

** Adds improving macroeconomic outlook can lift TV spending