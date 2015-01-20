BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Jindal Steel and Power gains 3.1 pct, JSW Steel is up 2.6 pct, Hindalco Industries rises 2.2 pct
** Tata Steel advances 2.2 pct and Sesa Sterlite is up 1.7 pct
** China's economic growth steady at 7.3 pct in fourth quarter, slightly better than expected
** China currently consumes around half of world's metals - World Bank Data
** Also, investors bet ECB will unveil bond-buying package this week to fight deflation and revive growth (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday