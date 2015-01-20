** Jindal Steel and Power gains 3.1 pct, JSW Steel is up 2.6 pct, Hindalco Industries rises 2.2 pct

** Tata Steel advances 2.2 pct and Sesa Sterlite is up 1.7 pct

** China's economic growth steady at 7.3 pct in fourth quarter, slightly better than expected

** China currently consumes around half of world's metals - World Bank Data

** Also, investors bet ECB will unveil bond-buying package this week to fight deflation and revive growth