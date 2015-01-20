** India's FMCG shares

Stock % fall

Godrej Consumer 2.1

Hindustan Unilever 1.3

Dabur India 1.2

Marico 0.9

Emami 0.8

** Weak volume growth at Hindustan Unilever clouds business outlook for the sector - Investors

** HUL posted 3 pct volume growth for the December quarter, way below estimates of nearly 6 pct

** Hindustan Unilever cuts prices as thrifty shoppers hurt volumes (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)