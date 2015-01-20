BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** India's FMCG shares
Stock % fall
Godrej Consumer 2.1
Hindustan Unilever 1.3
Dabur India 1.2
Marico 0.9
Emami 0.8
** Weak volume growth at Hindustan Unilever clouds business outlook for the sector - Investors
** HUL posted 3 pct volume growth for the December quarter, way below estimates of nearly 6 pct
** Hindustan Unilever cuts prices as thrifty shoppers hurt volumes (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday