By Gopal Sharma
| KATHMANDU
KATHMANDU Jan 20 At least three security
marshals were injured in a brawl that broke out in Nepal's
parliament early on Tuesday, with opposition legislators
climbing on their chairs and throwing microphones and shoes in a
heated debate over the Himalayan nation's new constitution.
Former Maoist rebel lawmakers stormed the parliament's
chambers during the late-night session in an attempt to prevent
the ruling coalition from pushing ahead with a vote to settle
several disputed points in the new constitution and have a draft
of the document ready by their soft deadline on Thursday.
"This is their ploy not to let the constitution be prepared
in time at any cost," Information and Communication Minister
Minendra Rijal told reporters.
A new constitution is widely seen as crucial to ending the
instability that has plagued Nepal since the end of a Maoist-led
civil war in 2006 and settling the republic, nestled between
regional powers India and China that jostle to woo a new
geopolitical ally.
But it has been thwarted by differences among political
parties over how to divide the country into federal states.
The opposition, which includes the Maoists as well as a
string of small regional parties, wants to create ten states and
name them after different ethnic and marginalized groups.
The ruling centre-left alliance says Nepal, a country
roughly the size of Greece with an economy dependent on aid and
tourism, does not have enough resources to support several
states, and says the creation of federal units along ethnic
lines could spark communal tensions.
The government, which commands a parliamentary majority, has
said it will go ahead with a vote on the disputed issues if
opposition parties fail to agree on the sticking points.
In protest, the Maoist-led opposition called for a
nationwide shutdown of schools, colleges, factories, businesses
and public transport on Tuesday.
Police detained 30 people across the country for stoning
vehicles and for arson.
Police said one Maoist lawmaker was injured when protesters
clashed with police during the strike in Kathmandu.
A previous parliament missed several deadlines for the
constitution before being dissolved in May 2012 because of deep
divisions over the formation of the proposed federal states.
A second assembly was elected the following year, and
political parties vowed to complete the task of writing the
charter on January 22.
Later on Tuesday, after the parliamentary session resumed,
opposition legislators again forced the house to adjourn until
Wednesday. There were no further injuries.
(Editing by Krista Mahr)