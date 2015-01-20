Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(IBRD)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion Indian Rupee
Maturity Date December 20, 2016
Coupon 6.00 pct
Reoffer price 101.750
Reoffer yield 5.000 pct
Payment Date January 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD (B&D)
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Notes The issue size will total 13 billion Indian Rupee when fungible
ISIN XS1078730584
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)