Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 26, 2022

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 3.5bp

Issue price 99.835

Payment Date February 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.135 pct (m&u)

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Norwegian

Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion Norwegian crown

when fungible

ISIN NO0010729247

