PRECIOUS-Gold at 3-week low as U.S. stocks, Treasury yields climb

* Markets closed for holiday in much of Asia, Europe * U.S. stocks, gauge of key world equity indexes rise * Platinum falls to 4-month low, silver at 7-week low * Coming up: Fed meeting Tuesday and Wednesday (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson NEW YORK, May 1 Gold prices fell 1 percent to a three-week low on Monday, pressured by rising U.S. stocks and an agreement that averted a U.S. government shutdown, dampening demand for non-intere