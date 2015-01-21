US STOCKS-Apple, tech lift Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** ABB India gains 1 pct; Siemens up 0.8 pct
** Jefferies upgrades ABB to "buy" from "underperform" and Siemens to "buy" from "hold"
** Says MNC parents viewing India as sourcing hub
** Adds Modi government's "Make in India" push should benefit as well
** The investment bank also maintains "buy" on Cummins India (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares on Wall Street mostly climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset a spate of weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.