** Rallis India Ltd falls as much as 8.8 pct to a near 1-mth low

** Other agri stocks also fall - UPL Ltd down as much as 2.8 pct, Bayer CropScience Ltd falls as much as 4.5 pct

** Rallis' December-qtr revenue fall 6.3 pct to 3.5 bln rupees, lagging some estimates

** Lower growth seen due to poor Rabi crop season - Analysts

** Rabi crops refer to agricultural crops sown in winter and harvested in spring (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)