US STOCKS-Apple, tech lift Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** Rallis India Ltd falls as much as 8.8 pct to a near 1-mth low
** Other agri stocks also fall - UPL Ltd down as much as 2.8 pct, Bayer CropScience Ltd falls as much as 4.5 pct
** Rallis' December-qtr revenue fall 6.3 pct to 3.5 bln rupees, lagging some estimates
** Lower growth seen due to poor Rabi crop season - Analysts
** Rabi crops refer to agricultural crops sown in winter and harvested in spring (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares on Wall Street mostly climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset a spate of weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.