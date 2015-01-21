US STOCKS-Apple, tech lift Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** India's Kotak Mahindra Bank gains 1.4 pct
** The bank on Tuesday approved raising of foreign institutional investment limit to 42 percent (bit.ly/1GsC148)
** Separately, the company reported a 37 pct increase in December-quarter profit
** The stock is close to its life high of 1,444 rupees, hit on Jan. 15 (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares on Wall Street mostly climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset a spate of weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.