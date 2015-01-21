US STOCKS-Apple, tech lift Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
** Natco Pharma down 5.4 pct, the biggest fall in over a month
** The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Teva Pharmaceutical Industries can still benefit from patent protection for top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone
** U.S. Supreme Court sends patent case back to lower court
** Generic launches by Natco and other pharma companies will be delayed - analysts (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares on Wall Street mostly climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset a spate of weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.