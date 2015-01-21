** RBI expected to set cut-off yield of 8.19 pct at its auction of 91-day treasury bills on Wednesday, according to median forecast of 8 traders in a Reuters poll

** Expected cut-off on 91-day t-bills compares with cut-off yield of 8.3946 pct last week

** Highest yield polled for the 91-day t-bill was 8.23 pct, while lowest was 8.08 pct

** RBI expected to set cut-off of 7.92 pct on 364-day t-bills, the poll shows, versus 8.1773 pct previously

** Highest yield for 364-day bills was 8.05 pct, while lowest was 7.90 pct

** RBI selling 140 bln rupees ($2.27 bln) of treasury bills, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills ($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dipika Lalwani and Abhishek Vishnoi; Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/)