** RBI continues its recent bout of interventions to prevent a stronger rupee

** Central bank likely started buying dollars at 61.55 level, weakening the rupee, four traders say

** Rupee has rallied nearly 1 pct vs dollar since RBI cut rates unexpectedly on Jan. 15

** Foreign investors have also been strong buyers into debt/shares since the rate cut on expectations for more easing

** RBI is keen to avoid stronger rupee from hurting exporters

** Rupee is biggest gainer vs dollar so far this year among Asian currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters (Reuters Messaging: dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)