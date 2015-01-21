** RBI continues its recent bout of interventions to prevent
a stronger rupee
** Central bank likely started buying dollars at 61.55
level, weakening the rupee, four traders say
** Rupee has rallied nearly 1 pct vs dollar since RBI cut
rates unexpectedly on Jan. 15
** Foreign investors have also been strong buyers into
debt/shares since the rate cut on expectations for more easing
** RBI is keen to avoid stronger rupee from hurting
exporters
** Rupee is biggest gainer vs dollar so far this year among
Asian currencies tracked by Thomson Reuters
(Reuters Messaging:
dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)