** Shares of Intu Properties Plc rise as much as 2
pct to outperform the UK REITs sector, after two
large brokerages raise their target price on the UK shopping
centre owner's stock
** Stock among the biggest gainers on the bluechip FTSE-100
index and inching back towards 3-1/2 year high
** Deutsche Bank raises to 380 pence from 280 pence and
upgrades stock to a "buy" while Goldman Sachs ups PT to 347
pence from 267 pence but keeps a "sell" on the stock
** Touching a high of 356.7 pence, Intu's moves past the
mean target price of 337.44 pence analyst have on it according
to Reuters data
** Goldman Sachs bumps target prices across sector, saying
that with high quality buildings in their kitty they're well
placed against broader market trends
** Deutsche Bank cites expected benefits from the potential
launch of ECB's QE programme on Thursday
** Other sector gainers on upgrades include: Land Securities
Group Plc up 1.3 pct, British Land Company Plc
up 0.8 pct and Hammerson Plc up 0.6 pct; all at more
than six-year highs
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)