BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago
** Oct-Dec earnings of index heavyweights disappoint investors
** Traders expect earnings downgrades as actual improvement in economy seen way less vs government announcements
** Earnings at India's large and medium-size companies seen rising by 19.5 pct next year, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data
** ITC slumps as Dec-qtr cigarette volume falls in mid-teens - analysts
** Reliance Industries Q3 profit hit by crude price drop
** Tata Consultancy Services reported flat sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth
** Hindustan Unilever Oct-Dec sales volumes up 3 pct vs forecast of 6 pct growth
** Weight in NSE index
ITC 6.7
Reliance 5.1
TCS 4.4
HUL 2.2
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** RBI's surprise rate cut and upcoming federal budget on Feb. 28 seen key (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 269,000 rupees versus profit 18.6 million rupees year ago