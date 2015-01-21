** Oct-Dec earnings of index heavyweights disappoint investors

** Traders expect earnings downgrades as actual improvement in economy seen way less vs government announcements

** Earnings at India's large and medium-size companies seen rising by 19.5 pct next year, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data

** ITC slumps as Dec-qtr cigarette volume falls in mid-teens - analysts

** Reliance Industries Q3 profit hit by crude price drop

** Tata Consultancy Services reported flat sequential U.S. dollar revenue growth

** Hindustan Unilever Oct-Dec sales volumes up 3 pct vs forecast of 6 pct growth

** Weight in NSE index

ITC 6.7

Reliance 5.1

TCS 4.4

HUL 2.2

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** RBI's surprise rate cut and upcoming federal budget on Feb. 28 seen key (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)