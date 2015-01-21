** Avocet Mining Plc's shares rise as much as 19 pct
after a $1.5 mln loan provides some relief to the gold miner
that cut its production forecast twice last year
** Stock briefly top percentage gainer on the LSE, rising
sharply for the second consecutive day
** The funds from an affiliate of Elliott Management, its
largest shareholder with a 27.7 pct stake, will allow the co to
meet its corporate requirements for about three months, while it
searches for longer term funding options
** Avocet, battered by low gold prices, adds that
limited operations have resumed at its Inata process plant in
Burkina Faso, following a crippling labour strike at the mine in
December