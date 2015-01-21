** Hindustan Unilever shares rise as much as 5.9
pct to a record high of 948.40 rupees
** Traders cite widespread speculation parent Unilever
will increase its stake in the Indian unit
through an open offer
** The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company had acquired a
little over two-thirds of its Indian unit in 2013 for about 2.45
billion euros
** Hindustan Unilever recovers almost all losses seen after
October-December results
** Stock ended 5.2 pct down on Monday
** A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an
email query
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/nivedita.bh.reut
ers.com@reuters.net)