** Hindustan Unilever shares rise as much as 5.9 pct to a record high of 948.40 rupees

** Traders cite widespread speculation parent Unilever will increase its stake in the Indian unit through an open offer

** The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company had acquired a little over two-thirds of its Indian unit in 2013 for about 2.45 billion euros

** Hindustan Unilever recovers almost all losses seen after October-December results

** Stock ended 5.2 pct down on Monday

** A company spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email query (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/nivedita.bh.reut ers.com@reuters.net)