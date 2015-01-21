** Indian central bank's sale of just 30.63 bln rupees
($496.96 million) of 91-day treasury bills versus the notified
80 bln rupees signals banks are demanding higher cut-offs ahead
of fiscal year-end
** Banks usually bid more cautiously for T-bills in months
before April on fears yields will spike around March 31, the
fiscal year-end when cash rates typically rise due to
end-of-the-year demand
** RBI set 91-day yield cut-off at 8.19 pct, largely in line
with market expectations, but opted to sell less than notified
amount
** Fully-met auctions likely once liquidity improves, say
traders
($1 = 61.6350 Indian rupees)