** Optimism about India's economy continues to grow

** Morgan Stanley predicts India's current account will turn into a surplus of 0.3 pct of GDP in 2015, the first in a decade

** That would mark a remarkable recovery after current account deficit precipitated a rupee crisis in 2013

** Morgan Stanley cites improving trade balance on account of falling commodity prices and gold imports

** Bank says surplus will "protect India" at a time of expected global volatility (Reuters Messaging: suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)