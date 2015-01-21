BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kanton Basel-Stadt
Issue Amount 50 million swiss frnacs
Maturity Date February 23,2035
Coupon 0.500 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread Minus 3.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date February 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank & Credit Suisse
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes The issue size will total 250 million swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0268141204
Parent ISIN CH0268100226
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.