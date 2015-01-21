Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 150 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 26, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 48bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date January 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006732087

