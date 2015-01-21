BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Baosteel Financing 2015 Pty Ltd (Baosteel Financing)
Guarantor Baosteel Resources International Company Limited
Issue Amount $500
Maturity Date January 28,2020
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.488
Reoffer price 99.488
Reoffer yield 3.989 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Canadian Treasury
Payment Date January 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) Commonwealth Bank of Australia &
National Australia Bank Limited
Ratings A3(Moody's), A-(S&P) &
A-(Fitch)
Listing HKEx listing
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Hong Kong Law
