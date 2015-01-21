BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)
Guarantor Government of Japan
Issue Amount $455 million
Maturity Date January 28,2020
Coupon 3-month Libor + 24 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 28,2015
Lead Manager(s) Nomura, GSI(B&D) & JPM
Ratings A1 stable (Moody's) & AA- negative (S&P)
Listing London Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 200-2
Governing Law English Law
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1173952273
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.