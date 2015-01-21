Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Snam Spa

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 21, 2023

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.341

Reoffer price 101.341

Yield 1.327 pct

Underlying govt bond 70 basis points

Discount Margin Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, ING, JPMorgan, Mediobanca & Mizuho

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS1175807251

ISIN XS1126183760

