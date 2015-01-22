** Hitachi Home and Life Solutions (India) shares jumped as much as 15.5 pct to a record high of 1,125 rupees

** Parent company to divest stake in company into global JV

** Johnson Controls, Hitachi Ltd and Hitachi Appliances enter into definitive agreement for global JV

** Hitachi Appliances Inc and Hitachi India hold 74.25 pct stake in the company - BSE data

** Traders speculate change in ownership may lead to open offer