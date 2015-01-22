** Shares in L&T Finance Holdings Ltd gain 4.1 pct

** Company reports 65 pct increase in December quarter profit

** Kotak Securities expects L&T Finance to deliver 20 pct earnings CAGR over FY2014-17

** RoE will gradually increase to 14 pct in FY2017 from 10 pct in FY2014 - Kotak