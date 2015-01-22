Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor Land NRW

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date February 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1172856772

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)