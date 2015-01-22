Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Land NRW
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date February 17, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor flat
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1172856772
