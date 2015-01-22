US STOCKS-Wall St staggers sideways as Apple helps, autos drag
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
** Investors bought stocks of Indian companies with exposure or units in Europe ahead of ECB's expected large-scale quantitative easing (QE) programme later in the day
** A source told Reuters the ECB's Executive Board has proposed a QE program that would enable the bank to buy 50 bln euros ($58 bln) in bonds a month from March
** Companies that get at least over a third of their revenue from Europe gain:
Tata Steel 1.6 pct
Motherson Sumi Systems 2.7 pct
Havells India 3 pct
Bharat Forge BFRG.NS 1 pct
** IT and pharmaceutical exporters are also on the radar
** Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.6 pct while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises 2.9 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
