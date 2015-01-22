** Investors bought stocks of Indian companies with exposure or units in Europe ahead of ECB's expected large-scale quantitative easing (QE) programme later in the day

** A source told Reuters the ECB's Executive Board has proposed a QE program that would enable the bank to buy 50 bln euros ($58 bln) in bonds a month from March

** Companies that get at least over a third of their revenue from Europe gain:

Tata Steel 1.6 pct

Motherson Sumi Systems 2.7 pct

Havells India 3 pct

Bharat Forge BFRG.NS 1 pct

** IT and pharmaceutical exporters are also on the radar

** Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.6 pct while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises 2.9 pct (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)