BRIEF-Godrej Properties approves sale of stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd
* Says approved sale of entire stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qyba4x) Further company coverage:
* Says signed mou with MoU with DGS&D, Commerce Ministry, India government to construct new office complex for INR 2.27 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qL0zzF) Further company coverage: