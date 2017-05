** Shares in Cairn India Ltd down 1 pct

** The company's December-quarter profit more than halves

** Kotak Securities says low confidence in production growth constrains it from taking a positive view of the stock

** Merger with unrelated businesses a risk - Kotak

** Broker concerned about the company's earlier outlook of 7-10 pct CAGR growth in production from the Rajasthan block in FY2014-17E

