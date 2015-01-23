BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** India's Biocon Ltd falls 3 pct to over two-week low
** Company posts a 13.3 pct fall in December-quarter profit
** EBITDA margin, at 20 pct, is below the market estimate, Axis Capital says (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.