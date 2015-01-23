** India's IPCA Laboratories shares slump as much
as 8.7 pct
** U.S. FDA bans imports from company's plant at Ratlam in
Madhya Pradesh for violations of standard production practices
** IPCA to miss FY17 earnings by 4-6 pct, it was earlier
expected company would resume U.S. sales by FY17 - analysts
* However, three key drugs, which accounted for over 70 pct
of its sales in United States, have been excluded from the
alert, owing to severe shortages in market after IPCA's
withdrawal
** Also, IPCA had earlier stopped selling few key drugs in
United States, where Cadila Healthcare is present
** Cadila has raised prices and captured market shares in
key anti-malarial products where IPCA was a dominant player
** Cadila shares up 1 pct
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)