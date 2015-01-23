** Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co shares jump as
much as 63.5 pct in five sessions, including Friday gains
** SPARC is 67.13 pct owned by India's Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries group - BSE data
** Company currently has a pipeline of at least 18 products
under various stages of development, addressing a market of more
than $5 bln - Reuters calculations
** Opportunities that can boost earnings
Drug Indication
Latanoprost Glaucoma
Leviteracetam Epilepsy
Venlafaxine Depression
Baclofen GRS Spasticity, Alcoholism
Source: Company presentation
** Most of the drugs are already commercialised in India and
are in various stages of developments for the USA and EU markets
(Reuters Messaging:
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)