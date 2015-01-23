** Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co shares jump as much as 63.5 pct in five sessions, including Friday gains

** SPARC is 67.13 pct owned by India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries group - BSE data

** Company currently has a pipeline of at least 18 products under various stages of development, addressing a market of more than $5 bln - Reuters calculations

** Opportunities that can boost earnings

Drug Indication

Latanoprost Glaucoma

Leviteracetam Epilepsy

Venlafaxine Depression

Baclofen GRS Spasticity, Alcoholism

Source: Company presentation

** Most of the drugs are already commercialised in India and are in various stages of developments for the USA and EU markets (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)