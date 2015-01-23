** MSCI India's P/BV vs ROE is at a 54 pct premium to Asia Pacific - Credit Suisse

** Adds premium similar as seen at the last two highs in March 2006 and December 2007

** Maintains 'overweight' on Indian stocks, citing rising ROE and falling COE

** Remains "overweight" on financials such as Axis Bank , Bank of Baroda and cyclicals: Tata Motors , Apollo Tyres, HCL Tech, Bharat Heavy Electricals

** India's BSE index is up 8.6 pct in U.S. dollar terms in 2015 so far, and is Asia's best performing equity index - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** "On FY15 India is expensive but analysts would start discounting FY17 numbers in two months on which India is really attractive," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research and fund advisory firm (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)