** MSCI India's P/BV vs ROE is at a 54 pct
premium to Asia Pacific - Credit Suisse
** Adds premium similar as seen at the last two highs in
March 2006 and December 2007
** Maintains 'overweight' on Indian stocks, citing rising
ROE and falling COE
** Remains "overweight" on financials such as Axis Bank
, Bank of Baroda and cyclicals: Tata Motors
, Apollo Tyres, HCL Tech, Bharat
Heavy Electricals
** India's BSE index is up 8.6 pct in U.S. dollar
terms in 2015 so far, and is Asia's best performing equity index
- Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** "On FY15 India is expensive but analysts would start
discounting FY17 numbers in two months on which India is really
attractive," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a
research and fund advisory firm
