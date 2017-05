** ECB stimulus could help offset any outflows from India in case U.S. Fed raises rates, says Bank of America-Merrill Lynch

** Says RBI may also use any foreign flows tied to ECB stimulus to build foreign exchange reserves, thus preventing large appreciation in the rupee

** RBI may seek to build up enough forex reserves to cover for 10 months' worth of imports by March 2016 to fight "possible contagion" when U.S. Federal Reserve raises rates

** Rupee may be held between 60-65 per dollar but is expected to outperform other emerging currencies - BoFA-ML

** Investment bank estimates total inflows of about $25 billion into equities in 2015

** Expects RBI to hike FII limits in government debt by $5 billion after Budget