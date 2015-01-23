** India's GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals jumps as much as 11.8 pct to record high

** Heading towards biggest daily gain since Dec 2013

** Shares surge on hopes of good results and potential delisting by parent company - analysts

** Indian market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Thursday eases delisting rules

** SEBI says if the acquirer and the merchant banker demonstrate that they have contacted all shareholders, then the condition of mandatory participation of 25 pct of the public shareholders would not be applicable (bit.ly/1GFl8mV)

** Also, Parent GSK's first Ebola vaccine shipment due to arrive in Liberia

