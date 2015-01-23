** India's Adani group stocks surge as investors cite strong
buying by foreign banks on behalf of institutional investors
** Multiple dealers say most of the trades were steered
through Goldman Sachs and Bank of America's institutional
equities desks
** Percentage gains
Adani Enterprises 7.7
Adani Port 4.5
Adani Power 6.1
** Stocks seen as key beneficiaries from Modi government's
budget on Feb. 28
** Spokesman for Goldman and spokeswoman for BofA did not
immediately reply to Reuters queries
