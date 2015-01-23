** India's Adani group stocks surge as investors cite strong buying by foreign banks on behalf of institutional investors

** Multiple dealers say most of the trades were steered through Goldman Sachs and Bank of America's institutional equities desks

** Percentage gains

Adani Enterprises 7.7

Adani Port 4.5

Adani Power 6.1

** Stocks seen as key beneficiaries from Modi government's budget on Feb. 28

** Spokesman for Goldman and spokeswoman for BofA did not immediately reply to Reuters queries (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)